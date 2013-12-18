Dec 18 Canadian condominium construction has
surged but population growth has kept oversupply in check, the
federal housing agency said in a report on Wednesday that also
showed declining mortgage arrears and high home-equity levels.
In its annual report on the housing market, the Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp pointed to steady mortgage debt and an
increasing number of households as evidence that residential
real estate is in good shape, despite warnings from observers
that the market is overheated.
Canada's housing market avoided the crash experienced in the
United States five years ago, due in part to more conservative
lending standards and a stronger economy. While economists have
long predicted an eventual correction in Canada, they are
divided over whether prices will drop sharply or simply stagnate
in a so-called soft landing scenario.
The agency's report showed some 41 percent of homeowners
have no mortgage, while the rest typically have solid equity
levels, accelerated mortgage payments or declining arrears.
As of June 2013, 0.31 percent of residential mortgages were
three or more months in arrears, compared with 0.33 percent 12
months earlier, CMHC said. Arrears averaged 0.41 percent in the
decades 1990-2010.
About 31 percent of recent buyers made lump-sum payments or
increased their regular payment in 2012 to pay off their
mortgage sooner, and 44 percent had their payment set
above the minimum, the report showed.
The average amount of equity for homeowners with mortgages
was 47 percent, and 71 percent have at least 25 percent equity
in their home. Only 7 percent had less than 10 percent equity as
of April 2013, suggesting only about 7 percent of homeowners
would be "under water" if prices dropped more than 10 percent.
CONDOS DOMINATE HOMEBUILDING
With the once-booming but cooling condominium market widely
perceived to be the weak spot in Canada's urban housing market,
the CMHC said condo construction was far outpacing construction
of detached homes. Even so, there were no signs of oversupply
yet because of the growing population, mostly because of a
strong influx of immigrants and an increase in the number of
people living alone.
While single-detached dwelling starts rose just 1.5 percent
to 83,657 in 2012, multiple-dwelling starts - typically condos -
rose 17.6 percent to 131,170 units. Condos comprised 61 percent
of all construction in 2012, continuing a trend that began in
2002.
The surge was most notable in Canada's biggest cities, where
cranes dot the skylines and tens of thousands of new units come
on line every year. The share of condominium starts out of total
starts was highest in Vancouver at 64 percent, followed by
Toronto at 59 percent and Montréal at 58 percent.
While the number of starts suggests huge supply in the
pipeline that will come to the market in the next year or two,
the building boom has begun to slow and CMHC said inventories so
far are not above historical levels.
Housing starts began moderating in the last half of 2012 and
the first quarter of 2013, with multiple-dwelling starts
declining for three straight quarters before rising modestly in
the second quarter of 2013.
In 2012, urban inventories averaged 4.7 units per 10,000
people, only slightly above the long-term average of 4.6 from
1992 to 2012. By the second quarter of 2013, however,
inventories were at 5.1 units per 10,000 people.
CHMC said population growth and a shift in the way people
are living suggests the demand for smaller housing, including
condos, will grow.
"As a consequence of population aging and the increased
tendency to live alone, one-person households are expected to
show the fastest pace of growth to 2036, making it the single
biggest type of household by the 2020s," CHMC said.