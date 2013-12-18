By Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr
Dec 18 Canadian condominium construction has
surged but population growth has kept oversupply in check, the
federal housing agency said in a report on Wednesday that also
showed declining mortgage arrears and high home-equity levels.
In its annual report on the housing market, the Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp pointed to steady levels of mortgage
debt and an increasing number of households as evidence that
residential real estate is in good shape, despite warnings from
observers that the market is overheated.
Canada's housing market avoided the crash experienced in the
United States five years ago due in part to more conservative
lending standards and a stronger economy. While economists have
long predicted an eventual correction in Canada, they are
divided over whether prices will drop sharply or simply stagnate
in a so-called soft landing scenario.
"The main argument here is just that the Canadian housing
market still looks fairly normal," said Eric Lascelles, chief
economist at RBC Global Asset Management in Toronto.
The agency's report showed that as of June 2013, 0.31
percent of residential mortgages were three or more months in
arrears, compared with 0.33 percent 12 months earlier, CMHC
said. Arrears averaged 0.41 percent in the decades 1990-2010.
About 31 percent of recent buyers made lump-sum payments or
increased their regular payments in 2012 to pay off their
mortgage sooner, and 44 percent had set their payments above the
minimum, the report showed.
The average amount of equity for homeowners with mortgages
was 47 percent, and 71 percent had at least 25 percent equity in
their homes. Only 7 percent had less than 10 percent equity as
of April 2013, suggesting only about 7 percent of homeowners
would be "under water" if prices dropped more than 10 percent.
Some 41 percent of homeowners had no mortgage, while the
rest typically had solid equity levels, accelerated mortgage
payments or declining arrears.
CONDOS DOMINATE HOMEBUILDING
With the once-booming but cooling condominium market widely
perceived to be the weak spot in Canada's urban housing market,
the CMHC said condo construction was far outpacing construction
of detached homes. Even so, there were no signs of oversupply
yet because of an increase in the number of people living alone
as well as population growth resulting from a strong influx of
immigrants.
While single-detached dwelling starts rose just 1.5 percent
to 83,657 in 2012, multiple-dwelling starts - typically condos -
rose 17.6 percent to 131,170 units. Condos comprised 61 percent
of all construction in 2012, continuing a trend that began in
2002.
The surge was most notable in Canada's biggest cities, where
cranes dot the skylines and tens of thousands of new units come
on line every year. The share of condominium starts out of total
starts was highest in Vancouver at 64 percent, followed by
Toronto at 59 percent and Montréal at 58 percent.
While the number of starts suggests a huge supply in the
pipeline that will come to the market in the next year or two,
the building boom has begun to slow and CMHC said inventories so
far are not above historical levels.
Still, economists remain concerned about the level of condo
construction already underway in some major cities.
"There's still a huge supply of condos, particularly in
Toronto, coming on the market in 2014, 2015," said Diana
Petramala, economist at TD Bank in Toronto.
Housing starts began moderating in the last half of 2012 and
the first quarter of 2013, with multiple-dwelling starts
declining for three straight quarters before rising modestly in
the second quarter of 2013.
In 2012, urban inventories averaged 4.7 units per 10,000
people, CHMC said, only slightly above the long-term average of
4.6 from 1992 to 2012. By the second quarter of 2013, however,
inventories were at 5.1 units per 10,000 people.
CHMC said population growth and a shift in the way people
are living suggests the demand for smaller housing, including
condos, will grow.
Condo ownership rates rose in every age group between 1996
and 2011, but condos were particularly popular with seniors and
young adults. In 2011, 19 percent of condo owners were under the
age of 35, while 29 percent were 65 and older.
"It does show that some of the demand is being driven by
demographic fundamentals, particularly for condos," Petramala
said.
"Some of the over-building may not be as excessive as some
people might be warning."