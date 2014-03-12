TORONTO, March 12 Canadian home prices rose in February, pushing a national index of prices to a record high for the second month in a row, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national prices rose 0.3 percent last month from January.

Prices were up 5.0 percent from a year ago, an acceleration from January's 4.5 percent price gain.