DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TORONTO, March 12 Canadian home prices rose in February, pushing a national index of prices to a record high for the second month in a row, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national prices rose 0.3 percent last month from January.
Prices were up 5.0 percent from a year ago, an acceleration from January's 4.5 percent price gain.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations