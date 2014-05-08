(Adds details from the report, quotes)
TORONTO May 8 Canadian housing starts picked up
more than expected in April, data showed on Thursday, supporting
expectations that the housing market is stabilizing.
A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed
the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose
to 194,809 last month from 156,592 units in March. That
surpassed analysts' expectations for a gain to 175,000.
March's housing starts were revised slightly lower from an
originally reported 156,823.
The surge in April could partly be due to a catch-up after
unusually severe winter weather weighed on starts earlier in the
year, Nick Exarhos, an economist at CIBC World Markets, wrote in
a note.
Indeed, data earlier in the week that showed a decrease in
building permits in March indicates that there will be a gradual
decline in housing starts ahead, Exarhos said.
The six-month moving average for starts was 183,515,
suggesting that the new-home construction market is heading for
a soft landing this year, Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's deputy chief
economist, said.
The volatile multiple urban starts increased to 117,612
units, while single-detached urban starts increased to 59,180
units.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)