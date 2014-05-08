(Adds cities, background)
* New home prices rise 0.2 pct, matching forecasts
* Calgary biggest contributor with 0.8 percent increase
* Prices flat in 11 cities, down in five and up in five
OTTAWA, May 8 The price of new homes in Canada
rose 0.2 percent in March, with the oil-industry capital Calgary
making the biggest contribution to the gain for the third
straight month, according to Statistics Canada data on Thursday.
The monthly increase was in line with the median forecast in
a Reuters poll.
Year-on-year, prices nationwide were up by a modest 1.6
percent, within the 1 to 2 percent range registered over the
previous year.
Calgary, located in the western oil-producing province of
Alberta, led the way on new home prices and its 0.8 percent
price jump was the biggest of any city.
Prices were flat in the Toronto-Oshawa region and in
Montreal while they fell by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent in
Vancouver and Victoria, respectively.
Overall, prices were unchanged in 11 of the 21 urban areas
surveyed, up in five and down in five.
The Canadian government, which has intervened in the
mortgage market several times since 2008 to cool the sector, has
long warned that the combination of high housing prices and
heavily indebted Canadians could trigger widespread defaults in
the case of an economic shock. But officials now expect the
market to stabilize gradually.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the
government says are a particular cause for concern.
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Alex Paterson)