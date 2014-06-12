US STOCKS-Futures dip before Fed policy meeting kicks off
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
TORONTO, June 12 Canadian home prices rose in May but the pace of 12-month home price appreciation decelerated slightly, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.8 percent last month, a modest reading compared to historical May readings for what is traditionally one of the strongest sales months of the year.
Prices were up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, a slowdown from April's 4.9 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty)
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the outcome of major European elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's biggest economy remained high.
JOHANNESBURG, March 14 South Africa's manufacturing output rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, lagging market expectations, after contracting 2 percent in December, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.