(Adds analyst's comment, regional breakdown)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, July 14 Canadian resale home prices
rose sharply in June but the pace of 12-month price inflation
slowed, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index
showed on Monday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed home prices were up 0.9 percent
nationally last month following a 0.8 percent increase in May.
Prices were up 4.4 percent from a year earlier, a
deceleration from May's 4.6 percent price gain. The report does
not provide actual prices.
Canada's housing market has shown strong growth this spring
and early summer after brutal winter weather hurt construction,
sales and prices. Most analysts expect the market to carry some
momentum through 2014 before slowing in 2015, when interest
rates are expected to rise.
"At risk of sounding like a broken record, there are reasons
to believe that the housing market will eventually cool down in
2015," Mazen Issa, senior Canada macro strategist at TD
Securities, said in a research note.
"Supply in some markets are elevated, so this should
constrain the pace of home price appreciation."
The Teranet data showed that prices rose in seven of 11
markets in June from May, led by a 3.1 percent gain in Hamilton
and a 2.8 percent rise in Montreal. Gains also included a 0.9
percent rise in Calgary, a 1.1 percent gain in Edmonton, a 0.5
percent increase in Ottawa, a 1.4 percent rise jump in Toronto
and a 1.8 percent rise in Victoria.
Prices fell in the month in four cities: a 1.2 percent
decline in Halifax, a 0.4 percent decrease in Quebec City, a 1.0
percent fall in Vancouver and a 0.6 percent drop in Winnipeg.
Year-over-year price gains were also seen in seven of the 11
markets surveyed. Prices were up 8.1 percent in Calgary, 7.3
percent in Hamilton, 6.1 percent in Toronto and Vancouver, 3.5
percent in Edmonton, 1.6 percent in Victoria and 1.0 percent in
Montreal.
Compared with a year earlier, prices were down 2.5 percent
in Halifax, 1.7 percent in Ottawa, 2.4 percent in Quebec City
and 0.4 percent in Winnipeg.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and
Peter Galloway)