Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
TORONTO, July 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in June from May, notching the fifth straight monthly increase after a slow winter and taking sales to their highest level since March 2010, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.8 percent last month from May. Actual sales for June, not seasonally adjusted, were up a whopping 11.2 percent from June 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.4 percent from June 2013, a slight acceleration from May's 5.0 percent gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po