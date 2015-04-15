(Adds inventory and regional details, analyst comments)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, April 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada rose in March from February, led by gains in the big
Toronto and Vancouver markets, the Canadian Real Estate
Association (CREA) said on Wednesday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales were up 4.1 percent last month from February. Actual sales
for March, not seasonally adjusted, were up 9.5 percent from
March 2014.
The spring rebound was hottest in Toronto and Vancouver,
though sales were up in two-thirds of the markets surveyed,
including Canada's oil industry capital, Calgary, where sales
had slowed in recent months as oil prices plummeted.
"Greater Vancouver and the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) are
really the only two hot spots for home sales and prices in
Canada," CREA chief economist Gregory Klump said in the report.
"Price gains in these two markets are being fueled by a
shortage of single family homes for sale in the face of strong
demand."
CREA's home price index rose 4.95 percent from March 2014.
Analysts have long expected Canada's prolonged housing boom
to slow, but low Bank of Canada interest rates, international
investment and lack of supply in Toronto and Vancouver have kept
the market bubbling.
"The bank's surprise rate cut back in January was an
insurance policy against the impact that lower oil prices would
have on the economy," David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist
at TD Securities, said in a research note. "As the housing
market data has shown, a rates-driven rebound helps to alleviate
the regional drag in commodity producing regions."
The number of newly listed homes rose 1.8 percent in March
from February as a rebound in Toronto more than offset a
continuing pullback of new supply in Calgary.
The national sales to new listings ratio rose to 53.9
percent in March from 52.7 percent in February, still within the
40- to 60-percent range considered balanced.
There were 6.1 months of inventory in March, down from 6.3
months in February, indicating a slightly tighter market.
The national average price for homes sold in March 2015, not
seasonally adjusted, was C$439,144 ($350,195), up 9.4 percent
on a year-over-year basis. But the gain is being increasingly
skewed by the expensive Vancouver and Toronto markets. When
those two cities are excluded, the year-over-year price gain
shrinks to just 2.4 percent, CREA said.
($1=$1.254 Canadian)
