TORONTO Jan 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada fell in December from November as weakness in Alberta and parts of Ontario offset gains in other markets, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 0.6 percent last month from November. Actual sales for December, not seasonally adjusted, rose 10 percent from December 2014.

CREA's home price index rose 7.3 percent from December 2014. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)