CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil rallies, housing starts jump

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3357, or 74.87 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and the government reported housing starts jumped to their highest level in more than nine years. The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 253,720 units in March, topping economists' forecasts for 215,000. February was revised slightly higher t