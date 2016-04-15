TORONTO, April 15 Canadian home prices rose in March from a month earlier, and were well up from the year before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.8 percent last month from February. Prices were up 7.0 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)