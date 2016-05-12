TORONTO May 12 Canadian home prices rose in April from a month earlier, and were well up from the year before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.2 percent last month from March. Prices were up 8.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)