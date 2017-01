OTTAWA, Sept 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes fell 3.1 percent in August from July, the fourth straight monthly decline and the largest drop in nearly two years, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were up 10.2 percent from August 2015, while its Canadian home price index was up 14.7 percent in August compared with the year before. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)