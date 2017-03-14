OTTAWA, March 14 Canadian home prices rose in
February as prices continued to climb in the hot Toronto market,
data showed on Tuesday in a report that was unlikely to
alleviate concerns from some quarters that the city is facing a
real estate bubble.
The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which
measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed
prices rose 1.0 percent from January.
It was the largest February increase on record for the index
going back 18 years as prices in Toronto jumped 1.9 percent. In
nearby Hamilton, where home values have been boosted as buyers
are forced out of Toronto, prices were up 1.4 percent.
It was the 13th month in a row that prices have risen in
Toronto. While Canada's housing market has been largely robust
in the years since the global financial crisis, some economists
have begun to call the Toronto market a bubble.
The lofty prices in Toronto despite tighter mortgage lending
rules will likely pressure policymakers to take further steps to
rein in the market, a Reuters poll showed last month.
Vancouver also helped drive the national index higher, with
prices rising 1.4 percent, though they were still down 1.1
percent from the peak seen in September last year. Activity in
Vancouver cooled last year as the provincial government
implemented a tax on foreign buyers in the city.
Prices across Canada were up 13.4 percent compared to a year
ago, the biggest 12-month increase since November 2006. Toronto
led the pack with a record 23.0 percent surge.
It was the latest data to suggest the Canadian housing
market was defying expectations of a slowdown, coming on the
heels of surprisingly strong housing starts figures released
last week.
