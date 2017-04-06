OTTAWA, April 6 Canada Finance Minister Bill Morneau has asked for a meeting "at the earliest possible opportunity" with Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa to discuss housing affordability in Toronto, according to a letter released by Morneau's office on Thursday.

"I believe we must take a closer look at these evolving market conditions and take stock of its implications for our largest urban area," Morneau said in the letter, adding that he had also invited Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Morneau said the leaders should "consider how we can collectively make progress to ensure that housing in the (Greater Toronto Area) is both affordable and accessible for the long term." (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)