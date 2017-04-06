OTTAWA, April 6 Canada Finance Minister Bill
Morneau has asked for a meeting "at the earliest possible
opportunity" with Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa to
discuss housing affordability in Toronto, according to a letter
released by Morneau's office on Thursday.
"I believe we must take a closer look at these evolving
market conditions and take stock of its implications for our
largest urban area," Morneau said in the letter, adding that he
had also invited Toronto Mayor John Tory.
Morneau said the leaders should "consider how we can
collectively make progress to ensure that housing in the
(Greater Toronto Area) is both affordable and accessible for the
long term."
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)