OTTAWA, April 11 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Tuesday he remains concerned about the sharp
increase in home prices in Toronto and wants to meet with his
provincial counterpart, reiterating measures the government has
taken amid fears of a housing bubble in Canada's largest city.
"We remain concerned with dramatic price increases, the
implications for the market and the implications for household
affordability. So that's why I've asked the Ontario minister of
finance, Charles Sousa, and the Toronto mayor to have a meeting
so that we can assure we have coordinated policy actions to deal
with this ongoing challenge," Morneau told parliament.
No date has been announced for the meeting between Morneau,
Sousa and Toronto Mayor John Tory.
