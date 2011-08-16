* Home resales in July dip 0.1 percent from June

* Average price up 9.3 pct from yr-ago

TORONTO Aug 16 Sales of existing homes in Canada in July was little changed from June, partly because some major markets, including Toronto and Vancouver, cooled, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group said a total of 37,492 homes changed hands in July, down 0.1 percent from June. But it was up 12.3 percent from the same month last year.

CREA said the national average price in July rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier to C$361,181 ($368,552).

The number of new listings edged up by less than 1 percent in July from June. New listings decreased in 60 percent of local markets, but increased in many large urban centers.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)