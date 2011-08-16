* Home resales in July dip 0.1 percent from June

TORONTO, Aug 16 Sales of existing homes in Canada in July were little changed from June as activity cooled a bit in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Tuesday.

CREA said 37,492 homes changed hands in July, down 0.1 percent from June, but up 12.3 percent from the same month last year. That reflected a drop in activity in July 2010, when resales for the month hit their lowest point since 2002.

The national average price in July rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier to C$361,181 ($368,552), CREA said.

New listings edged up less than 1 percent from June. They decreased in 60 percent of local markets, but increased in some large urban centers.

Despite the flat result for July, CREA said sales momentum heading into the third quarter was better than expected, and the group raised its 2011 national sales and price forecasts.

It now sees 450,800 sales this year, up less than 1 percent from 2010. Previously CREA had expected a decline of about 1 percent this year.

It forecast the average price to rise 7.2 percent in 2011 to C$363,500, reflecting strength in the big Vancouver and Toronto markets. In its previous forecast in May, CREA had expected prices to rise 4 percent this year to C$352,500.

Unlike the United States and other developed countries, Canada's housing sector has been a steady source of support for the economy, helping draw it out of the recession. ($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Peter Galloway)