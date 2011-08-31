* Home prices rise 1.7 pct in June from May

* Home prices up 4.5 pct from year earlier

TORONTO, Aug 31 Canadian home resale prices rose in June, their seventh consecutive monthly rise and the biggest jump since August 2009, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes in six metropolitan areas, showed overall prices were up 1.7 percent in June from May.

Overall prices were up 4.5 percent from a year earlier.

The index tracks home prices over time for repeat sales, so properties with at least two sales are required in the calculations. The report did not provide actual prices.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Editing by W Simon )