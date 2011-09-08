* Price rise lower than analysts' forecast

OTTAWA, Sept 8 New home prices in Canada edged up a lower-than-expected 0.1 percent in July from June, following an advance of 0.3 percent in June, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent month-on-month gain. Prices rose in 10 metropolitan regions, fell in five and were flat in six.

The Toronto and Oshawa region contributed the most to the July increase with prices jumping by 0.4 percent. The Charlottetown new housing index increased by 1.3 percent as builders hiked prices.

For the second month in a row the most significant price decline was in the western city of Calgary, where prices fell 0.5 percent as some builders offered promotional pricing and free upgrades to generate sales.

Year on year, prices were 2.3 percent higher in July, the 19th consecutive rise. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)