OTTAWA Oct 12 New home prices in Canada edged
up 0.1 percent in August for the second straight month, showing
more moderate increases than in the second quarter, according
to Statistics Canada data released on Wednesday.
Prices rose 2.3 percent in the 12 months to August and
since mid-2010 have been well above pre-recession levels of
2008.
The monthly gain in August matched expectations of analysts
in a Reuters poll. New housing prices had also climbed 0.1
percent in July after recording monthly increases of between
0.3 percent and 0.4 percent in the April-June period.
The Toronto and Oshawa metropolitan region contributed most
to the rise in the new housing price index in August, while
Regina, in the Western Prairies region, registered the biggest
monthly increase.
The biggest price drops were in the West Coast cities of
Vancouver and Victoria, where prices have soared so much
recently that the Bank of Canada has suggested there may be a
housing bubble forming there.
Prices rose in 10 metropolitan regions, fell in five and
were flat in six.
