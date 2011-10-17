* Sales up in September after three flat months

* National market tightens, but still balanced

TORONTO, Oct 17 Sales of existing homes in Canada picked up in September from August after three straight months of stable activity, led by strong sales in Toronto, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said sales activity rose 2.7 percent in the month and was up 11 percent above September 2010, reflecting weakened activity one year ago.

CREA said the national average price in September rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier to just under C$352,600, remaining below record level heights reached earlier this year. The year-over-year increase was the smallest since January.

The monthly rise in sales resulted in a tighter national housing market that remains firmly planted in balanced territory, CREA said. The national sales-to-new listings ratio, a measure of market balance, stood at 52.8 percent in September, up from 51.6 percent in August. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)