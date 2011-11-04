* 2012 housing starts seen slowing from 2011
* Existing home sales to rise in 2012 from 2011
* Price gains seen moderating in 2012
TORONTO, Nov 4 Canadian housing starts are
expected to stabilize into 2012, while sales of existing homes
will rise slightly and price rises will moderate, Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said in its quarterly outlook
on Friday.
The forecasts by the federal housing agency build on
previous data suggesting Canada's hot housing market has begun
to cool, though prices in some areas continue to ratchet higher
as borrowing costs remain low.
"Despite continued uncertainty in the global economy,
Canada's economic fundamentals remain positive, particularly
with respect to interest rates, employment and immigration,"
Mathieu Laberge, deputy chief economist for CMHC, said in a
statement.
"These factors will continue to support Canada's housing
sector in 2012."
The agency said housing starts will fall to 186,750 units
in 2012 from an estimated 191,000 in 2011, a 2.2 percent
decline.
Sales of existing homes will edge up to 458,500 in 2012
from an estimated 450,100 this year, a 1.9 percent gain, while
the average price is forecast to rise by a moderate 1.2 percent
to C$368,200 in 2012 from C$363,900 in 2011.
Canadian house prices dipped during the recession, but
bounced straight back and have climbed since. Homebuyers have
taken on record debt to buy at historically high prices.
The federal government has tried to engineer a soft landing
for housing by imposing tighter rules for government-insured
mortgages. The changes, which took effect in March, cap
mortgage terms at 30 years instead of 35 and cut the amount
homeowners can borrow against their homes.
Recent economic data and a gloomy global economic outlook,
however, mean interest rates are likely to remain low, which
may continue to encourage buyers.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)