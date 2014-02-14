TORONTO Feb 14 Sales of existing homes in
Canada fell in January from the month before, the Canadian Real
Estate Association said on Friday, which could reinforce the
view that the country's housing market is stabilizing.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales activity was down 3.3 percent last month from December.
Actual sales for January, not seasonally adjusted, edged up 0.4
percent from a year earlier.
CREA's home price index rose 4.8 percent from January last
year, accelerating from December's 4.3 percent annual gain.