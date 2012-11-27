BRIEF-Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 mln
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 27 Canada's housing market is the key domestic risk to the economy but it is moving in the right direction after a period of overheating, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday.
"It's still early days. But we're certainly seeing evidence of movement and acceleration in the right direction," Murray told a business audience after giving a speech in New York.
He said the evidence on housing expenditures was "to a degree encouraging." Murray also noted that the Canadian economy was operating at fairly close to its full capacity.
* Zion Oil And Gas Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $102.4 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mca50r Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded 24.82 percent of the $28 billion of seven-year government debt supply it offered to U.S. primary dealers, their largest share at a seven-year note auction since October, Treasury data showed.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.