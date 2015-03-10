BRIEF-Angelica Corp enters asset purchase agreement with KKR
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR
OTTAWA, March 10 Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver on Tuesday told Parliament that there was no housing bubble and added that he continued to monitor the market very closely.
The government and the Bank of Canada have repeatedly predicted a soft landing for a housing market which boomed in the wake of the financial crisis, spurred by record low borrowing costs. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: