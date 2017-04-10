BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
OTTAWA, April 10 Canadian housing starts jumped far more than expected in March, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday in a report that suggested the real estate market was continuing to defy expectations of a slowdown.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts rose to 253,720 units in March, topping economists' forecasts for 215,000. February was revised slightly higher to 214,253 units.
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.