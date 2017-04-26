OTTAWA, April 26 Canada's housing market continues to show strong evidence of problematic conditions nationally, the country's federal housing agency said on Wednesday, though it said there were signs of improvement in some markets.

The major city of Toronto, where rising home prices have prompted fears of a bubble, still faces price acceleration, over valuation and over heating, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said in its quarterly report.

