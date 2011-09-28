* Resale home prices rise 1.3 pct in July from June
* Prices up 5.3 pct from year earlier
(Adds background, analyst comment)
TORONTO, Sept 28 Canadian resale home prices
rose to a record high in July, their eighth consecutive monthly
gain, according to report on Wednesday that an analyst said
signaled a gradual slowdown in a strong market.
The monthly report on the Teranet-National Bank Composite
House Price Index, which measures price changes for repeat
sales of single-family homes in six metropolitan areas, showed
overall prices were up 1.3 percent in July from June.
Overall prices were up 5.3 percent from a year earlier.
Canadian house prices dipped during the recession, but
bounced back quickly and have kept climbing, fueling talk of an
overheated market, if not a housing bubble.
The index notched its fourth consecutive monthly increase
of more than 1 percent in July. In contrast to the three
previous months, however, prices did not rise in all six
metropolitan markets surveyed.
Prices rose 2.3 percent in Calgary, 1.7 percent in Toronto,
1.0 percent in Ottawa, 0.9 percent in Vancouver and 0.5 percent
in Montreal, while declining 0.9 percent in Halifax.
In five of the six metropolitan areas, prices were at
record highs.
"As the numbers show, the dispersion of the monthly
increases was very high," the report said. "Vancouver's July
rise extended its string of consecutive monthly gains to 10,
currently the longest run of monthly rises among the markets
covered."
Analysts said, however, that the Teranet HPI report, along
with the Canadian Real Estate Association's report of existing
home sales for July, released on Aug. 16 [ID:nN1E77F0L2],
signal an orderly market slowdown.
"The overarching theme of a gradual moderation in the
housing market remains intact," said Mazen Issa, Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities.
"On a year-ago basis, the HPI has been stable. Housing
market activity has been kept in check," he added. "For
instance, housing starts and building permits have been stable
for some time. We believe that in the backdrop of a low
interest rate environment, macro prudential regulations will
play a greater role."
Canada's federal government, worried about high debt
levels, has tried to engineer a soft landing for the market
with tighter rules for government-backed insured mortgages that
took effect in March. The changes cap mortgage terms at 30
years rather than 35 and cut the amount homeowners can borrow
against their homes to 85 percent from 90 percent.
The Teranet HPI index tracks home prices over time for
repeat sales, so properties with at least two sales are
required in the calculations. The report did not provide actual
prices.
