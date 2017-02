TORONTO May 15 Canadian existing home sales edged up 0.8 percent in April from March, but were up a strong 11.5 percent from a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The report also showed the national average home price rose 0.3 percent on the month and 0.9 percent on a year-over-year basis in April. (Reporting By Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)