BRIEF-Spire and Laclede Gas finalize debt offerings
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
TORONTO, April 9 Canadian housing starts edged higher in March, the second straight month of gains, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Tuesday in a report in which a longer-term trend still showed that the housing market is continuing to moderate.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 184,028 units in March, up from 183,207 in February. The February figure was revised up from the 180,719 units reported previously.
The number of starts in March was well above the forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll, who had expected 176,500 starts.
HAVANA, March 9 Cuba said on Thursday it had approved five new business proposals for its Mariel special development zone, bringing the total so far to 24 projects from 11 countries, worth $966 million in investment. The Communist-run island created the zone three years ago, hoping to lure foreign capital with significant tax and customs breaks to boost its anemic economy.
* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products