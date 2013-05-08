TORONTO May 8 Canadian housing starts slipped in April from March, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Wednesday, in the latest report to indicate the country's once hot housing market is cooling.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 174,858 units in April, down from 181,146 in March. The March figure was revised down from the 184,028 units reported a month earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 175,000 starts in April.