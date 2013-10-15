TORONTO Oct 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada edged up in September and surged from a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.8 percent last month from August. Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, jumped 18.2 percent from a year earlier.

CREA's home price index rose 3.1 percent from September last year.