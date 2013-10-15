BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
TORONTO Oct 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada edged up in September and surged from a year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.8 percent last month from August. Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, jumped 18.2 percent from a year earlier.
CREA's home price index rose 3.1 percent from September last year.
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.