OTTAWA Feb 5 Canadian housing starts slowed in January from a month earlier, a report from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 165,861 units last month from a downwardly revised 172,533 units in December.

The report had originally been scheduled to be released on Feb. 8.

