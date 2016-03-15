UPDATE 4-After praise and death threats, Ukraine's central bank governor quits
* Graphic of Ukraine's politics and economy http://bit.ly/2optThb (Adds IMF comment)
TORONTO, March 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 0.8 percent in February from the prior month, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Tuesday.
The industry group said its Canadian home price index was up 8.5 percent in the month from a year earlier, while actual sales not seasonally adjusted rose 18.7 percent from February 2015. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Graphic of Ukraine's politics and economy http://bit.ly/2optThb (Adds IMF comment)
LONDON, April 10 The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday, pressured by nervousness over the upcoming French presidential election as investors took stock of polls showing a tightening race.