TORONTO, Sept 9 Canadian housing starts unexpectedly jumped in August from July, a report from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts jumped to 216,924 in August from an upwardly revised 193,253 units in July. Forecasters had expected 190,000 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)