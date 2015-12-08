TORONTO Dec 8 Canadian housing starts jumped in November from a month earlier, a report from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 211,916 units in November from a downwardly revised 197,712 in October. Forecasters had expected 197,300 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)