TORONTO May 9 Canadian housing starts fell by more than expected in April from a month earlier, a report from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 191,512 units in April from an downwardly revised 202,375 units in March. Forecasters had expected 195,000 starts.

