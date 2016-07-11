UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
OTTAWA, July 11 Canadian housing starts rose much more than expected in June from May, bolstered by apartment construction in the province of Ontario, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.
The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 218,333 in June, up from a revised 186,709 in May. Economists had forecast 190,000 starts in June. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text) Jan 30 Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes. All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed: One-month change: Dec'16 Nov'16 Oct'16 PCE 1.9 0.6 3.1 Core PCE 1.3 0.2 1.5 Trimmed mean PCE 1.8 1.2 2.2
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexico's peso traded at its strongest level this year on Monday, backed by expectations that new U.S. trade policies may not hammer the country's exports as badly as expected.