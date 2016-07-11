RPT-TABLE-Dallas Fed December trimmed mean PCE price index +1.8 pct

(Repeats with no changes to headline or text) Jan 30 Following is the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' trimmed mean PCE price index, with comparisons to the government's PCE price indexes. All figures are at an annual rate and have been provided by the Dallas Fed: One-month change: Dec'16 Nov'16 Oct'16 PCE 1.9 0.6 3.1 Core PCE 1.3 0.2 1.5 Trimmed mean PCE 1.8 1.2 2.2