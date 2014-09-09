TORONTO, Sept 9 Canadian housing starts cooled more than expected in August, while the previous month was also revised slightly lower, data showed on Tuesday.

A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts slipped to 192,368 last month from a downwardly revised 199,813 units in July.

That was shy of analysts' forecasts for 195,000. July was originally reported as 200,098. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)