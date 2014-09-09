BRIEF-Patrick Industries completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics
* Patrick Industries Inc completes acquisition of Medallion Plastics Inc and announces expansion of existing credit facility
TORONTO, Sept 9 Canadian housing starts cooled more than expected in August, while the previous month was also revised slightly lower, data showed on Tuesday.
A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts slipped to 192,368 last month from a downwardly revised 199,813 units in July.
That was shy of analysts' forecasts for 195,000. July was originally reported as 200,098. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
LONDON, March 20 Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal notification of the United Kingdom's intention to leave the European Union, on March 29, a spokesman for the British leader said on Monday.
TEL AVIV, March 20 U.S.-Israeli Reduxio Systems, a provider of storage and data management technology, said on Monday it has secured $22.5 million of funding in an investment round expected to total up to $32 million.