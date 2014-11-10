RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OTTAWA Nov 10 Canadian housing starts unexpectedly cooled in October, while the previous month was revised slightly higher, data showed on Monday.
A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts declined to 183,604 units last month from an revised 197,355 units in September.
That fell short of analysts' forecasts for 200,000. September was originally reported as 197,343. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.