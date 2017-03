TORONTO, April 10 Canadian housing starts rose much more sharply than expected in March while February numbers were revised slightly lower, data showed on Friday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 189,708 units last month from a downwardly revised 151,238 units in February. This exceeded the 175,000 that economists had expected.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)