TORONTO, April 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 1.5 percent in March from the prior month, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group said its Canadian home price index was up 9.1 percent in the month from a year earlier, while actual sales not seasonally adjusted rose 12.2 percent from March 2015. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)