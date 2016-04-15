BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
TORONTO, April 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 1.5 percent in March from the prior month, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.
The industry group said its Canadian home price index was up 9.1 percent in the month from a year earlier, while actual sales not seasonally adjusted rose 12.2 percent from March 2015. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers