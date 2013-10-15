BRIEF-Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
TORONTO Oct 15 Canadian home prices were unchanged in September after hitting a record high the month before, suggesting the housing market is cooling, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices were flat last month from August. House prices normally average a gain of 0.2 percent in September, according to Teranet.
Still, the index was up 2.7 percent on an annual basis due to a decline in prices in September 2012.
LONDON, March 8 The dollar rose on Wednesday after U.S. private-sector jobs numbers massively beat forecasts to raise already sky-high expectations that U.S. interest rates will go up next week.
OTTAWA, March 8 The value of Canadian building permits in January increased by 5.4 percent after two consecutive monthly falls, rising on strength in both the residential and non-residential sectors, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.