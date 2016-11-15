(Adds regional details)
OTTAWA Nov 15 Canadian home prices rose in
October as continued strength in Ontario, the most populous
province, offset the first decline in Vancouver in almost two
years, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index
showed on Tuesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3
percent last month from September and 11.8 percent from a year
earlier.
The monthly gain was not very broad-based, with prices
rising in only six of 11 markets surveyed. They rose 1.2 percent
in Toronto, Canada's largest market, and 1.4 percent in nearby
Hamilton, with smaller increases in Quebec City, Calgary,
Winnipeg and Victoria.
As expected, prices fell in Vancouver, which felt the impact
of a 15 percent foreign buyers tax imposed in August. The 0.6
percent decline from September was the first monthly drop in 22
months.
Canada's long housing boom is gradually cooling
region-by-region, with only Ontario still boiling, but concerns
about a possible U.S.-style collapse continue amid signs of
overbuilding and unsustainable increases in household debt.
The jump from October 2015 marked the ninth consecutive
month of acceleration and the largest 12-month increase since
June 2010.
Vancouver led the annual increase, up 22.5 percent, while
prices rose 17.9 percent in Victoria and 17.4 percent in
Toronto.
Prices fell from a year earlier in Montreal, Quebec City,
Edmonton and Calgary, which was down 3.6 percent because of the
impact of the slumping oil market.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Lisa Von Ahn)