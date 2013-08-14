TORONTO Aug 14 Canadian home prices rose in July from June to an all-time high, but the annual price increase remained subdued, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.7 percent in July from a month earlier.

The index was up just 1.9 percent from a year earlier, a slight acceleration from June.