BRIEF-China sets 2017 targets for GDP, CPI, M2, budget deficit
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
TORONTO Aug 14 Canadian home prices rose in July from June to an all-time high, but the annual price increase remained subdued, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.7 percent in July from a month earlier.
The index was up just 1.9 percent from a year earlier, a slight acceleration from June.
BEIJING, March 5 China's Premier Li Keqiang said in prepared remarks on Sunday:
BEIJING, March 5 China is aiming to expand its economy by around 6.5 percent in 2017, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament on Sunday.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme