Alliance Trust investors approve buying back activist investor Elliott's shares
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
TORONTO, Sept 12 Canadian home prices rose in August from July's all-time high, but the annual price increase remained subdued, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.6 percent in August from a month earlier, below the seasonal norm.
The index was up just 2.3 percent from a year earlier, a slight acceleration from July. The annualized readings from the last five months are far below readings on an equivalent housing index in the United States, Teranet said.
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The margin on bearish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over bullish positions shrank to its narrowest level since before Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win in November, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, Feb 28 In preparation for a possible strike by Illinois' largest union of state workers, Governor Bruce Rauner's administration launched a website on Tuesday encouraging residents to apply for permanent or temporary state jobs.