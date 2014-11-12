(Adds details from report, analyst's comment)
OTTAWA Nov 12 Canadian resale home prices
continued to rise in October, data showed on Wednesday, but much
of the increase was accounted for by a jump in the high-flying
Vancouver market.
The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which
measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes,
showed national home prices rose 0.2 percent last month. The
data does not show actual prices.
Prices were up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, matching
September's year-on-year gain.
It was the 11th month in a row the index has risen, though
prices rose in only five out of the 11 metropolitan markets
surveyed. October's gain also marked a slight slowdown from
September's 0.3 percent monthly increase.
Without a 1.2 percent rise in prices in Vancouver, the index
would have been flat compared to September, the report said.
Prices in Calgary climbed 0.5 percent, while in Toronto, they
fell 0.2 percent.
The strong housing market that emerged in Canada in the wake
of the global financial crisis has raised concerns that home
prices could be due for a pullback when mortgage rates
eventually start to rise.
But with the Bank of Canada likely to hold interest rates at
current low levels well into next year, analysts expect prices
will stay firm for now.
While the increase in resale prices was in contrast to
figures earlier this week that showed cooling housing starts for
October, the backdrop for the housing market remains robust,
David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities in
Toronto, wrote in a note.
"The wider fundamentals - low interest rates and a
respectable pace of hiring - speak to future momentum in the
months ahead," Tulk said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon and Peter
Galloway)