(Adds further detail, analyst comment, background on Canadian
housing market)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO, March 9 Canadian housing starts plunged
to their weakest level since 2009 in February, a drop blamed
partly on severe winter weather that nonetheless added to fears
Canada's post-recession housing boom will stall this year.
A report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC)
showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts
fell to 156,276 units last month from a downwardly revised
187,025 in January. That fell short of the 180,000 economists
had expected.
January had previously been reported as 187,276 units.
"Any way you slice it, today's housing starts release was
among the weakest prints we have seen in some time. While in
part weather-induced, thanks to the harsh February weather in
much of Canada, the trend is clearly toward weakness," Randall
Bartlett, senior economist with TD Economic, said in a research
note.
Canada's housing market had boomed in the wake of the
financial crisis, spurred by record low borrowing costs that
also raised fears an asset bubble could be developing.
But economic growth has been hurt by the recent sharp drop
in the price of oil, which has hit Alberta's housing market
particularly hard.
CMHC, Canada's national housing agency, said the February
decrease in starts was broad-based, reflecting declines in eight
of ten provinces. The six-month moving average of starts slipped
to 182,137 units in February, from 188,761 in January.
TD's Bartlett noted other recent housing data has shown
signs of weakness, including existing home sales.
Still, some economists said the severe winter weather, which
included the coldest February on record in Toronto, meant the
data should be treated with some skepticism.
A shock rate cut by the Bank of Canada in January, spurred
by the oil price drop, was also seen extending support for the
housing market.
"We'll reserve final judgment here until we see some numbers
from the spring building season. Yes, the fundamentals are not
the greatest," Scotiabank economists said in a research note.
"However, we also don't want to make too much out of a winter
housing starts number."
February's decrease included a significant drop in multiple
urban starts, which fell to 86,214 units in February from
115,123 in January. This category includes the closely-watched
condominium sector.
Single-detached urban starts decreased to 54,508 units in
February from 56,827 the previous month.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)